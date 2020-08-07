SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged for Backyard Explosions

On August 4, 2020, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of several loud noises coming from a property on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

Police contained the area until members of the Northeast Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit attended. The accused party voluntarily surrendered to police.

As a result of the investigation, Peter BANKS, 18 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Explosives – Making or possessing for unlawful purpose, contrary to section 82(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on August 12, 2020.