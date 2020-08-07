Funding will create new jobs and promote technology sector in Northern Ontario

The Ontario government is providing more than $1 million to support the technology sector, create jobs and help boost the digital economy in the North. Funding is being delivered to eight companies through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

“As we focus on economic recovery, our government is proud to make targeted investments in growing sectors and businesses here in Northern Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Today’s investments in the North’s digital economy will help businesses grow and thrive, stimulate economic development and diversification across the region and create highly-skilled employment opportunities for the people of Northern Ontario.”

NOHFC investments include:

$289,340 for KBM Resources Group in Thunder Bay to grow its operations by purchasing state-of the-art aerial survey and mapping equipment and software.

$186,778 for Mijem Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie to enhance its mobile commerce phone app, which targets postsecondary students by making it easier to buy and sell items such as textbooks, furniture, clothing and sublets.

$165,851 for The Kore Project Inc. in Sudbury to develop cloud-based software that combines vendor compliance and safety and certificate management for employees and contractors into one simple and easy-to-use system.

$139,500 for Border Giant Inc. to establish a customs broker and parcel service company in Thunder Bay that makes it fast, easy and inexpensive for consumers and retailers to import and export goods.

$100,000 for Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations to finish building an asset management tool for its six member First Nations.

$91,000 for FSET Inc. in Kenora, an IT software development and services company, to expand its operations by purchasing a building.

$60,000 for Clark Marketing Communications Productions in North Bay to develop software that tracks and matches job seekers with relevant training and employment opportunities in the Ontario government’s social assistance branches, such as Ontario Works.

$15,619 for Tier1CRM Inc., a software developer for the financial services industry, to set up an office in Sudbury.

“FSET needs to remain a progressive company to work within the technology sectors. The incredible support from the NOHFC allows FSET to expand across the North, and throughout Ontario,” said Nicole Brown, Chief Operations Officer, FSET Inc. “We are receiving the funding at the perfect time, allowing us to continue our expansion and take our company to the next level. The team appreciates the support and funding from NOHFC and the impact it is having on FSET.”

The NOHFC promotes economic development across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skilled workforce development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $193 million in 1,386 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $748 million in investment and creating or sustaining 3,912 jobs.