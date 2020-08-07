East Algoma OPP – ATV Driver Charged after Traffic Stop

On August 1, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Government Road within the Johnson Township.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., police observed a westbound All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Government Road with two occupants. The officer observed the driver not to be wearing a helmet and the ATV had the right rear tire was damaged. As a result, a traffic stop was initiated. A query of the driver revealed the driver was suspended.

Nethaniel CORMIER, age 25, from Desbarats was charged with:

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and with

Driver-No Helmet or Improper Helmet, contrary to section 19(1) of the HTA Ontario Regulations 316.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 7, 2020.