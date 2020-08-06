Municipality Closes Lion’s Beach Washrooms

The Muncipality of Wawa has had to close the washroom at Lion’s Beach due to vandalism. Alex Patterson, Directer of Community Services and Tourism explains. “They will remain closed until staff can repair the facility and return it to a safe condition. Several items within the facility have been broken, causing unsanitary / unsafe conditions that forced staff to close the washrooms.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Municipality of Wawa.