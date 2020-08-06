East Algoma OPP – Policing over the Civic Long Weekend

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are happy to report that our members did not respond to any road, boating and drowning incidents over the Civic Holiday Long Weekend.

OPP officers laid numerous charges while targeting drivers who were not in compliance with Ontario’s Move Over law and who engaged in other risky driving behaviours during one of the year’s busiest weekends on Ontario’s roads.

East Algoma OPP laid more than 59 traffic-related charges throughout the East Algoma OPP cluster between Friday and Monday (July 31- August 3, 2020). Among the charges were 39 speeding charges, 5 seatbelt charges, 2 Careless Driving charges, 1 Suspend Drive charge, and 8 other Highway Traffic Act charges, 3 charges under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and 1 Liquor Licence Act charge.

East Algoma OPP also responded to over 140 other types of calls for service over the long weekend such as: traffic complaints, minor motor vehicle collisions, Police assist, Animal Complaints, Bail violations, Harassment, Mental Health Act, Mischiefs, Drug offences, Noise complaints, Sexual assault, Thefts, Warrants, Weapons, Domestics, Family and Neighbor Disputes.

The OPP thanks everyone who observed traffic laws to help keep roads, waterways and trails safe over the Civic Holiday Long Weekend by avoiding poor behaviours that place themselves and others at risk on and off the road.