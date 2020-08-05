Manitoulin OPP – Operation while Impaired Charges laid after MVC

On July 31, 2020, at approximately 8:36 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Bass Lake Road, Espanola.

Police located the vehicle in the ditch with occupants inside who were not injured. After speaking to the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the Espanola OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Donna LITTLE, 60-years-old, of Espanola was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with open container of Liquor, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on October 5, 2020.

The driver was served with a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.