The LDHC Foundation thanks White River Forest Products Ltd.

White River Forest Products Ltd. has generously donated $1000 to the LDHC Foundation. This donation will help fund the current campaign, $125,000 to purchase a washer/sterilizer and disinfector for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Up-to-date technology in all departments will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent care to every one, every day.

Thank you to White River Forest Products Ltd. for supporting health care services at the local area hospital.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”