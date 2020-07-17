NW OPP – Spike in Drug Overdose Cases

Over the last two weeks, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the three communities of Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances have responded to a number of drug overdoses; one being fatal.

The drug used has been described to police as “yellow down” or “purple down” and is believed to contain fentanyl. Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid and is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 40 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl-based street dugs continue to pose a serious danger to people who are struggling with addictions.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose, including:

difficulty

walking

talking

staying awake

blue lips or nails

very small pupils

cold and clammy skin

dizziness and confusion

extreme drowsiness

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

If you witness an overdose call 911 immediately.

Too many families and friends are suffering the loss of loved ones. We need the public’s support and assistance in holding drug traffickers accountable for these overdoses and deaths by providing the police with information that can lead to arrests and criminal charges.

Anyone having information about the trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

To find out more about the dangers of drug use the OPP encourages everyone to visit the following websites;

The Government of Canada

https://www.canada.ca/en/ health-canada/services/ substance-use/problematic- prescription-drug-use/opioids/ overdose.html

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

http://www.camh.ca/

The Northwestern Health Unit

https://www.nwhu.on.ca/Pages/ home.aspx