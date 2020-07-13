Manitoulin OPP – Arrest made after Complaint

On July 12, 2020, at approximately 2:27 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call for an out of control person in the Town of Espanola.

As a result of the investigation, Regan St Amour, 18-years-old, of Espanola was charged with Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (2 counts).

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on September 14, 2020.