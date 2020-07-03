Heat Warnings continue throughout Northern Ontario (shown in red at the right). The areas around Wawa have their warnings detailed below.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A heat event will continue, possibly into the weekend. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius are expected over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Areas near Lake Superior will feel slightly cooler temperatures.

White River – Dubreuilville

A long duration heat event continues. Daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the mid to high thirties, are expected for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet

Humidex values reaching 34 are expected for the next day. A heat event will continue today. Daytime high temperatures in the low thirties with humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are expected today. Overnight lows will cool off to the low teens, ending the heat warning.