SE OPP Hornepayne – Hornepayne Person Arrested after Domestic Dispute

On June 28, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September, 2020, in Hornepayne.