OPP Start Summer Traffic Campaign for Canada Day Weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will start their summer traffic campaign on June 27 ending on July 5, 2020. Warmer weather and longer days means more people will be getting out and enjoying outdoor activities on our highways, waterways, trails and Provincial Parks.

This upcoming weekend the OPP will be focussing on aggressive driving along with other “Big Four” offences which include: alcohol/drug – impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and lack of occupant restraint. These high-risk behaviours continue to be contributing factors in many preventable tragedies.

It’s important to know that impaired operation of a vessel on water or an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a trail, carries the same fines and penalties as a vehicle on a highway. Also, “Lifesaving Equipment” for your vessel starts with your Personal Floatation Device (PFD) which must be of an approved type and appropriate size for each individual on the boat. The OPP will be taking a combined approach of education and enforcement during the campaign for this holiday.

Please drive carefully and enjoy your planned activities by arriving at your destination safely.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).