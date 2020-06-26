Infrastructure Projects Announced Across Northern Ontario – Wawa, Hornepayne, White River Included

A number of infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario were announced yesterday in Atikokan. Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Mayor Dennis Brown, Town of Atikokan, announced funding for 12 airport, road and bridge projects in Northern Ontario.

Wawa has received funding to go ahead with school zone work. Hornepayne will be able to repave their airport runway, replace runway lighting with an LED system, and installing a new fuel tank and pumping system.



White River will be repairing Lyndale Road and Black’s Trail. This project will replace the road base, resurfacing, intersection improvements and replacing cross culverts. Mayor Angelo Bazzoni explained, “This is a long-awaited funding opportunity that comes at a perfect time to help stimulate our community’s economy and assist in the recovery from COVID-19. Thank you to all the various parties for funding our project!”

During the announcement, Marcus Powlowski said, “Rural communities help build our nation. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make them thrive, become more competitive and we are contributing to our country’s economic recovery in these unprecedented times. These projects will help create well-paying, stable jobs during the construction phase, and they will have positive and long-lasting effects on residents and businesses well into the future.”

Joint federal, provincial, municipal, and First Nation funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 12 road, airport and bridge projects in Northern Ontario. These investments will strengthen rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $23 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing over $12 million. Municipalities and a First Nation community are contributing over $5 million towards the projects.

Project Information: