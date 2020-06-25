Tired of Cooking? Salmon with Chili Lime Sauce & Watermelon Popsicles

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end, you have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I enjoy, you may as well.

Although this is made with salmon, Lake Trout is a great substitute. Or maybe a fishing trip is in order – I hear that some of the anglers are catching salmon in Michipicoten Bay. While we wait for the strawberries to ripen, maybe it is time to grab a watermelon and try these popsicles. If you have children, you can cube the watermelon and ask them to remove the seeds.