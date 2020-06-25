Special Council Meeting at Noon

There will be a Special Council Meeting today at 12 Noon for two matters:

The reading of By-Law No. 3320-20 (first, second and third) – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a Transfer Payment Agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Ontario, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, regarding funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP); Rural and Northern Stream Project;

Council will then move into and in camera session to discuss: Legal Issue (1 Item): Sale of Land – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c)).

Council will then return to an open council meeting, anticipating the approval of By-Law No. 3321-20 (read first, second and third) – to authorize the sale of Municipal Land, Part of Parcel 395 ACRL, in the District of Algoma to Algoma Ferrous Industries Inc. and Algoma Ferrous Corp.