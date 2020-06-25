Nipigon OPP – Truck reported Stolen, found Burned

On June 21, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in the town of Nipigon.

The vehicle is described as a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss, four wheel drive, crew cab (4 doors), with black wheels. The vehicle was last observed by the owner at 11:00 pm the previous night.

The vehicle was later located burned on Gibson’s Road in the Municipality of Shuniah.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, any information regarding this incident can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/273.