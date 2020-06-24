SSM OPP – Firearms taken in Break and Enter

On June 23, 2020, shortly before 12:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter that occurred sometime between Wednesday June 10, 2020 and Tuesday June 23, 2020, at a property in Desbiens Township.

Investigation determined forced entry was made into the residence and once inside, the suspect(s) stole numerous items. Description and value of property stolen:

20 gauge Remington Pump Action Shotgun, matte black finish with NWWTF engraved on the barrel. Serial # 8396104

303 Bolt Action Military Style rifle circa WW2

Solar Panel Inverter approximate value $2,000

Variety of alcoholic beverages

Sault Ste. Marie OPP is requesting anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.