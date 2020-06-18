Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for all the regions shown to the right. The extreme heat is expected to continue to Saturday.

Environment Canada warns that a hot airmass will bring temperatures near or above 30 degrees with lows near 18 degrees into the first half of the weekend. Cooler air is expected Sunday.

As the temperature rises, find shade, take regular breaks, and drink plenty of fluids. Older adults and children are at a higher risk for heat-related illness and should be extra cautious. Remind and encourage the drinking of plenty of fluids before, during, and after activity. Water is all you need if you are exercising for less than an hour. For longer exercise periods, drinking sports drinks offers carbohydrate and minerals called electrolytes that may help your endurance and keep you from getting muscle cramps.

If you are overweight, have health problems, take medicines, or use alcohol, you may be at a higher risk for heat-related illness. You may also have trouble if you’re not used to exercising in warmer weather.

Call 911 or other emergency services immediately if you have stopped sweating or have other signs of heatstroke, such as a fast heart rate, passing out, high body temperature, feeling confused, or having no energy. Heatstroke is very dangerous.