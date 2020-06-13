Morning News Tidbits – June 13

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight- Clear. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.

Frost Advisory – Frost is likely again tonight into Sunday morning as ground temperatures are expected to fall to near zero.Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming northwest 10 knots near noon then becoming light this evening. Wind light Sunday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 12, 2020 (4:00 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,886 Positive 23 Negative 8,039 Pending 824 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:

Be aware that EACOM has started road construction on the Sultan Industrial for realignment between km 63 and 75. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect workers and equipment near the existing road. Signage will be in place.

If you have ever wanted a plane, The Bushplane Museum has a way for you to become an owner of one of 23 planes or perhaps a vintage half-ton truck. The Bushplane Museum is auctioning the Honorary ownership of the item for one year with membership (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021), commemorative certificate, name on the item’s display, and your photo with your item. This could be a spectacular Father’s Day Gift. The auction ends Wednesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. Click here for more info and to bid.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon of June 12, with Kirkland Lake 1 still being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is generally low across the Northeast region.

There were no new forest fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of June 12, and no active fires. The forest fire hazard is predominantly low across the region with one small area of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances district.