APH Reports 22nd Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is advising of the 22nd case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The avenue of exposure is unknown, and there are no details published other than the following:

Close contacts have been notified

Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma

All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure

To date the cases in the Algoma District have been:

18 in the Sault Ste. Marie area (evidence of community spread),

1 in Central/East Algoma, and

3 in Elliot Lake & Area.

Twenty-one cases have been resolved with no fatalities.

Algoma Public Health states, “To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. “