Today is World Environment Day (WED). Since 1974, the UN has celebrated this day, encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. This day has been used to raise awareness on environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. This day become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, WED has provided a new theme that major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and all celebrities worldwide adopt to advocate environmental causes.

The theme for 2020 is “Bio Diversity”, and will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany. Colombia holds 10% of the planet’s biodiversity. Since it is part of the Amazon rain forest, Colombia ranks first in bird and orchid species diversity and second in plants, butterflies, freshwater fish, and amphibians.

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will take on a green hue from sunset on Friday, June 5, to 1 a.m. to mark World Environment Day. “The Samuel de Champlain Bridge is the ideal symbol to shine a light on the importance of sustainable infrastructure and protecting our environment, wildlife, and nature. This bridge not only connects communities and businesses, it promotes active transportation and helps create a stronger, cleaner future for our kids and grand-kids.” explained Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.