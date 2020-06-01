Wawa BIA to reduce Business Levy by over 83% for 2019

In a media release, the Wawa Business Improvement Area (Wawa BIA) stated that the directors had met last week via teleconference to discuss how to help local businesses during the current pandemic.

Liz Talian-Clarke spoke on behalf of the directors and members, explaining, “With so many projects and sponsorships that we normally support throughout Sprint into late Fall being cancelled, it was decided that we needed to re-visit our current budget. After some discussion, it was decieded that in order to give our local businesses a break from all the expenses they are facing with mininimal to no income, the Wawa BIA will be reducing the levy by over 83%. We hope that this will help to alleviate some of the financial stress they are facing.” Liz went on to say “We are so appreciative to all the businesses, both essential and otherwise for working diligently with their staff and customers to help everyone stay safe! This is an extraordinary time, not only in our community but throughout the world! Working together to secure the welfare of all is of the utmost importance for us. The Wawa BIA thanks everyone for doing their job. Working together, observing social distancing, observing and following the rules within each establishent and for those that can, staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.”

The media release concluded with the statment, “Let’s work together to help build up our local businesses by shopping locally!”

Members of the Wawa Business Improvement Area pay a levy to the Municipality as part of their business taxes. These funds are then used:

To improve, beautify and maintain public lands and buildings within the BIA, beyond that which is provided by the municipality at large, and

To promote the area as a business and shopping area.

In the past these funds have been used by the Wawa BIA in a number of projects including: Goose and Christmas street lights, decorative signage on power poles downtown, and planter boxes. In April of 2019, Wawa Municipal Council approved the Wawa Business Improvement Area 2019 Budget in the amount of $29,164,41 (2019 levy of $15,000 plus carry over of $14,164.41).

Members of the Wawa BIA are: Liz Talian-Clarke, Hamza Khattak, Richard Lacroix, Heidi McLaren, Brenda Ouellette, Ron Ouellette, and Mayor Ron Rody.

