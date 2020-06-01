Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Chapleau Resident with Operation while Impaired

On May 29, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Beech Street in Chapleau.

Officers located the vehicle and stopped it on Birch Street. Officers demanded that the driver provide a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver complied and registered a “Fail” on the ASD. The driver was then placed under arrest and transported to the Chapleau OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Brian ETTER, 70 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17, 2020, in Chapleau.

