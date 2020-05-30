McFARLANE, Edward “Ed”

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Ed on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Sault Area Hospital. Beloved husband and best friend of Shirley for 33 years. Cherished father of Dennis, Crystal (Ben) and Tim (Matchet) and was a loved step father of Rod (Lyla), T.Jay (Arleah) and Renee (Dwayne). Proud Grandfather of many.

Predeceased by his parents Beverly Davis McFarlane and Marjorie Alberta Kay. Brother of Miles, Greg (Sherry), Merdich, Mona (Glen), Brenda (Keith) and Gerry (Laurie). Brother-in-law of Earl (Louise) and Donna (Pete). Ed will be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ed worked hard all his life as a Miner and had many talents including carpentry, wood carving, painting, metal sculptures and so many more. He was a very kind, quiet and generous man to all he met. Ed was born on Manitoulin Island and spent time living in Wawa, Marathon and had recently retired to St. Joseph Island. He loved living in the country, the quiet and the space to do what he wanted to each day like cutting wood or making syrup. He will be missed by so many; he lived a full life with an abundance of energy. He enjoyed watching movies every night as his “quiet time”. At Ed’s request, he was an organ donor and will save many lives, his final

gift to everyone.

A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly

appreciated.

A very special thank you to the SAH ICU Doctors and Nurses for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the Trillium Gift of Life Surgeon Team for helping Ed’s legacy live on in those he was able to help through organ donation.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, SSM.