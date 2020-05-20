One Lane remains closed after fatal collision west of White River

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020 approximately 1:00 am, members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a signal motor vehicle on Highway 17, approximately 70km east of Marathon near Green Lakes.

An eastbound 2019 Honda Civic lost control after hitting the east bound shoulder on a corner. The vehicle entered the east bound ditch flipping and landing on its roof. A 35 year old female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 31 year old from Guelph, ON. Was transported to the Marathon hospital by OPP and later transferred to the Thunder Bay Region Health Science Center by Air Orange for treatment of major injuries. Two other passengers 1 from Guelph, ON and the other with address unknown, were transported to the Lady Dunn Health Centre by EMS to be treated for major injuries as well. The occupants of the motor vehicle all had to be extracted by officers and Fire Department. No names are being released pending notification of next of kin.

The eastbound lane of Highway 17 has been closed since the time of the MVC and will remain closed while OPP Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) conduct their investigation. Westbound will remain open to intermit traffic.

The Marathon Fire Department (MFD), White River Fire Department (TBFD), Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Marathon and Wawa Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the call to assist.

Please expect delays when travelling in this area. We ask that motorist use caution, respect the signage, and please slow down while traveling through the area until the Investigation, vehicle removal and cleanup is completed.