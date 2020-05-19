SSM OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near the eastern city limits of Sault Ste. Marie.

The driver of a sedan lost control, entered the ditch, rolled several times and was ejected from the vehicle. Calvin MANDIGO, 55 years-of-age, from Sudbury, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team.