SSM OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near the eastern city limits of Sault Ste. Marie.

The driver of a sedan lost control, entered the ditch, rolled several times and was ejected from the vehicle.  Calvin MANDIGO, 55 years-of-age, from Sudbury, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team.

Ontario Provincial Police
