LEVESQUE, Berthier

The family announces with sorrow the passing of Berthier Levesque on Wednesday April 22nd, 2020 at the Sault Area Hospital. Beloved husband for 50 beautiful years to Lisette Levesque. Loving father of Steve (Edith) and Luc (Stephanie). A proud grandfather of Emilyn, William, Lilianne and Easton. Dear son of the late Alphonse and Laurette Levesque.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A celebration of his life will follow after the restrictions of Covid-19 are lifted.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

La famille a le triste regret de vous informer de la mort de Berthier Lévesque mercredi 22 avril 2020 au Sault Area Hospital. Époux bien-aimé des cinquante dernières années de Lisette Levesque. Père bien-aimant de Steve (Edith) et Luc (Stéphanie). Fier grand-papa de Emilyn, William, Lilianne et Easton. Fils de feus Alphonse et Laurette Levesque.

Il a été incinéré au River’s Edge Cremation Centre à Sault Ste. Marie.

Une célébration de la vie aura lieu une fois les restrictions du COVID-19 ayant été enlevées.

Des dons commémoratifs à l’endroit du Centre de santé Lady Dunn à Wawa seraient grandement appréciés par la famille.

Les arrangements funèbres ont été confiés à la firme Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca