OPP Close Ranger Lake Road

At 10:55 this morning East Algoma OPP issued a media release stating that Highway 556 (Ranger Lake Road) has been closed in both directions due to a washout. The highway is closed from Searchmont at Highway 532 to the junction of Highway 556 and Highway 129.

The OPP will advise when the highway reopens.

OPP reminds motorists that travelling on a closed highway will result in charges.