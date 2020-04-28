SSM OPP – Traffic Stop results in Cannabis Charges

On April 25, 2020 members from the Sault Ste. Marie Highway Safety Division (HSD) and Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team responded to a westbound traffic complaint on Highway 17.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. officers observed the westbound vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17, Garden River First Nation, Ontario.

As a result of further investigation, a 23 year-old person from Richmond Hill, Ontario was charged with the following:

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Canada Control Act (CCA).

The OPP would like to remind the public that as cannabis is now legal to possess and consume, it is not legal to have cannabis in a vehicle or boat unless one or both of the following conditions are met;