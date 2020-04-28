Province must save intercity bus service in Northern Ontario: NDP

In a statement, NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) has raised serious concerns about the recently announced decision by Kasper Transportation to suspend land based transportation services in Northern Ontario starting on May 2nd, 2020:

“The intercity bus service is critical for seniors and rural communities in Northern Ontario who depend on it. This decision by Kasper Transportation to suspend the service due to COVID-19 will leave families and businesses without this essential lifeline that connects communities. Many people in Northern Ontario, whether it’s a senior who needs to pick up medications or a freight business that relies on it for shipments, will suffer without this vital transportation service.

I have immediately written to the Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney to explain the impact this decision will have on Northern Ontario. I am asking the provincial government to urgently step in and ensure this service continues for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will continue to provide this transportation service in the future.”