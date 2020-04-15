Wednesday Morning News – April 15

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 27,063 1,383 903 123 USA 614,246 26,945 26,047 2,407 Total: 2,015,571 127,635

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 918 Positive 10 Negative 793 Pending 115

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020 Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement.

The 2020 Black Fly Run has been cancelled by organizers for this year. For those needs that cannot be supplied locally, Walmart is now taking paypal. This is especially good new for some readers who prefer to use paypal than a credit card.