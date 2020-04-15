Wednesday Morning News – April 15

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 17 overnight.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|27,063
|1,383
|903
|123
|USA
|614,246
|26,945
|26,047
|2,407
|Total:
|2,015,571
|127,635
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|918
|Positive
|10
|Negative
|793
|Pending
|115
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 9, 2020
|Case #9
|40s, female
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 6, 2020
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5*
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement.
The 2020 Black Fly Run has been cancelled by organizers for this year. For those needs that cannot be supplied locally, Walmart is now taking paypal. This is especially good new for some readers who prefer to use paypal than a credit card.
