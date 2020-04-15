Marathon OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

On April 14, 2020, at approximately 1:10 p.m. officers from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, Bryant Township, approximately 60 km east of Marathon. A motor vehicle (pickup truck), traveling westbound collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer unit. The lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

White River and Marathon Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on scene to assist with the investigation. The Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit and Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) attended the scene to conduct their investigation. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Highway 17 was closed completely for approximately nine hours.