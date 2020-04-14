Tuesday Morning News – April 14

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Flurries ending late this evening then mainly cloudy. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|25,680
|2,397
|780
|63
|USA
|587,173
|26,641
|23,641
|1,535
|Total:
|1,937,268
|120,600
|119,618
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 13, 2020 (11:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|895
|Positive
|10
|Negative
|741
|Pending
|144
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 9, 2020
|Case #9
|40s, female
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 6, 2020
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5*
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.
A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today. Environment Canada warns that lake effect snow off Lake Superior will be heavy at times today with amounts up to 10 cm possible. Locally hazardous travel conditions are likely along highway 17.
Yesterday’s storm dropped 12cm of snow on Wawa – although it appears that more than that fell – such a wet, heavy snow. At least Wawa got much less than Kapuskasing got – they received 45cm of snow yesterday.
