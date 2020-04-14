Tuesday Morning News – April 14

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Flurries ending late this evening then mainly cloudy. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Country, Total New Total New Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 25,680 2,397 780 63 USA 587,173 26,641 23,641 1,535 Total: 1,937,268 120,600 119,618

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 13, 2020 (11:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 895 Positive 10 Negative 741 Pending 144

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020 Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.

News Tidbits –

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today. Environment Canada warns that lake effect snow off Lake Superior will be heavy at times today with amounts up to 10 cm possible. Locally hazardous travel conditions are likely along highway 17.

Yesterday’s storm dropped 12cm of snow on Wawa – although it appears that more than that fell – such a wet, heavy snow. At least Wawa got much less than Kapuskasing got – they received 45cm of snow yesterday.