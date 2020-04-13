Monday Morning News – April 13

Weather – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending overnight then partly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 12.

A winter storm warning is in effect – Major winter storm continues today

Statistics (April 11, 2020, 11:33 GMT)

Country, Total New Total New Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 24,383 1065 717 64 USA 502,876 33,752 18,747 2,035

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 851 Positive 10 Negative 656 Pending 185

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020 Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)