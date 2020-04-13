Monday Morning News – April 13

Weather – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of snow ending overnight then partly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 12.
A winter storm warning is in effect – Major winter storm continues today
Statistics (April 11, 2020, 11:33 GMT)
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|24,383
|1065
|717
|64
|USA
|502,876
|33,752
|18,747
|2,035
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|851
|Positive
|10
|Negative
|656
|Pending
|185
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 9, 2020
|Case #9
|40s, female
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 6, 2020
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5*
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|12 p.m.
|Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
- Monday Morning News – April 13 - April 13, 2020
- A Thank You to the People of White River - April 10, 2020
- Wesdome Continues Production at Eagle River – Exploration and Construction cease - April 9, 2020