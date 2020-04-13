Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 13

Weather – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of snow ending overnight then partly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 12.

A winter storm warning is in effect – Major winter storm continues today

 

Statistics (April 11, 2020, 11:33 GMT)

Country, Total New Total New
Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 24,383 1065 717 64
USA 502,876 33,752 18,747 2,035

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 851
Positive 10
Negative 656
Pending 185

 

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public
Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020
Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020
Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020
Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020
Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020
Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020
Case #4  60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #3  60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020
Case #1  50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

12 p.m. Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

 

 

