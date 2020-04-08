Premier Doug Ford Brings Passover Greetings to Ontario’s Jewish Community

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the beginning of Passover:

“This evening at sundown, the Jewish community across Ontario and around the world will begin the eight-day celebration of Passover.

Passover commemorates the Exodus and liberation of the Israelites from bondage in ancient Egypt. It is a celebration of freedom, faith, and the tremendous perseverance of the Jewish people. It is a time to reflect on the blessings we have and remember those around the world who still struggle for basic rights and freedoms.

This year, we understand communities may not be able to celebrate the same as in the past. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, everyone must stay home and practice physical distancing. We encourage you to find ways to stay connected and celebrate with loved ones and friends in different ways, by phone or video chat, as we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe and healthy.

While looking forward to the day when everyone can join the Seder table together again, I hope this serves as a time to reflect upon the cherished traditions and customs that keep Jewish families and communities united during this difficult time.

On behalf of the people of Ontario, I wish everyone a peaceful and joyous Passover. Chag Pesach sameach!”