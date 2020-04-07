Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 7

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Periods of snow mixed with rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Low zero.

 

Statistics (midnight April 6) –

Canada 16,667 323 3,616 12,728 426
USA 367,659 655 10,943 72 19,671 336,462 8,879
Total: 1,361,024 15,020 76,201 1,547 293,617 991,206 47,544

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 5 at 10:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
Tested 575
Positive 9
Negative 350
Pending 207

 

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public
Case #9*** 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020
Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020
Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020
Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020
Case #5** 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020
Case #4  60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #3  60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020
Case #1*  50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020
Case #9***
March 23, 2020 flight information:
London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.

These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.

Case #5**
March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.
Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

Case #1*
Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
12 Noon Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.









 


 


                         
 
