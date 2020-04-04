ADSB Board of Directors Update – Highlights

Director of Education, Lucia Reece, provided Trustees with an overview of happenings since schools closed for 2 weeks following March Break, due to COVID-19. Director Reece explained the two-week closure was intended to provide time for Ontarians to self-isolate and take care of their well-being, particularly if they had traveled over March Break. The Ministry launched an online “Learn at Home” portal to support some learning at home and ADSB also provided families with additional resources to support this transition period.

Resources have not only been to support academics, but also reminders for families about maintaining good mental health and how parents can speak to their children about COVID-19. Reece acknowledged the support of agencies like Algoma Public Health and School Mental Health Ontario in providing materials to support families. All resources can be found on the Board’s website (www.adsb.on.ca).

Staff surveys have provided many ideas about how educators and support staff might provide continuity of learning, which will inform the Board’s next steps. A survey has also been sent to parents to help determine which families can access online learning and which families may require alternative measures or support for learning to occur at home. ADSB recognizes that some families with technology limitations may not be able to access and/or reply to the survey. ADSB staff will reach out to these families in order to better understand their needs.

Following the March 31st announcement, that the closure is extended until at least May 4th, the Board is now focused on its Board Plan that will outline the continuity of learning beyond April 6th, but is awaiting some details from the Ministry of Education before finalizing. Reece acknowledged that online learning will pose challenges for some families, but that Board personnel is committed to supporting families and to finding solutions.