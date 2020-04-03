Friday Morning News – April 3

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 5.

Statistics (midnight April 2) –

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Tot Cases/ Deaths/ Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical 1M pop 1M pop Canada 11,283 11,552 173 59 1,979 9,131 120 299 5 USA 244,877 29,874 6,070 968 10,403 228,404 5,421 740 18 Total: 1,015,065 76,,869 53,167 5,975 212,018 749,880 37,698 130.2 6.8

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 2 at 2:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Tested 405 Positive 6 Negative 224 Pending 176

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:30 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND – The documentary will receive its world television premiere on Crave’s TV channel, tonight, Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The film blends rare archival footage and interviews with many of Robbie Robertson’s friends and collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Martin Scorsese, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen, and Ronnie Hawkins, among others.