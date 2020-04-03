Breaking News

Friday Morning News – April 3

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 5.

 

Statistics (midnight April 2) –

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Tot Cases/ Deaths/
Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical 1M pop 1M pop
Canada 11,283 11,552 173 59 1,979 9,131 120 299 5
USA 244,877 29,874 6,070 968 10,403 228,404 5,421 740 18
Total: 1,015,065 76,,869 53,167 5,975 212,018 749,880 37,698 130.2 6.8

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 2 at 2:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
Tested 405
Positive 6
Negative 224
Pending 176

 

  Case Number      Age, Gender    Date Tested 
Case #6 50s, male March 28, 2020
Case #5 20s, male  March 23, 2020
Case #4  60s, female   March 26, 2020
Case #3  60s, male March 25, 2020
Case #2 40s, female  March 24, 2020
Case #1  50s, female  March 16, 2020
  Updated: April 2,2020 (2:30 p.m.)

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:30 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND  – The documentary will receive its world television premiere on Crave’s TV channel, tonight, Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The film blends rare archival footage and interviews with many of Robbie Robertson’s friends and collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Martin Scorsese, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen, and Ronnie Hawkins, among others.

 

