Friday Morning News – April 3

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 5.
Statistics (midnight April 2) –
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Active
|Serious,
|Tot Cases/
|Deaths/
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cases
|Critical
|1M pop
|1M pop
|Canada
|11,283
|11,552
|173
|59
|1,979
|9,131
|120
|299
|5
|USA
|244,877
|29,874
|6,070
|968
|10,403
|228,404
|5,421
|740
|18
|Total:
|1,015,065
|76,,869
|53,167
|5,975
|212,018
|749,880
|37,698
|130.2
|6.8
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 2 at 2:30 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
|Tested
|405
|Positive
|6
|Negative
|224
|Pending
|176
|Case Number
|Age, Gender
|Date Tested
|Case #6
|50s, male
|March 28, 2020
|Case #5
|20s, male
|March 23, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|March 26, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|March 25, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|March 24, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|March 16, 2020
|Updated: April 2,2020 (2:30 p.m.)
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:30 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND – The documentary will receive its world television premiere on Crave’s TV channel, tonight, Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The film blends rare archival footage and interviews with many of Robbie Robertson’s friends and collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Martin Scorsese, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen, and Ronnie Hawkins, among others.
- Ontario Releases COVID-19 Model - April 3, 2020
- Alamos extends temporary shutdown – goes to care and maintenance - April 3, 2020
- Friday Morning News – April 3 - April 3, 2020