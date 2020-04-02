Breaking News

Sixth resident to test positive for COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health has confirmed a sixth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Case #6 is a male in his 50’s who was in close contact with someone with COVID-19. The individual has been self-isolating. He was tested March 28th, 2020.

