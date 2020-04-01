Ontario Government Reaches Tentative Agreement with AEFO

Yesterday, March 31st, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued a statement announcing a tentative agreement with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) and the Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario (ACÉPO) and the Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques (AFOCSC):

“Our Government is pleased to announce a tentative deal has been reached between the Crown, AEFO teachers, and the school board trustees’ associations. During this unprecedented time, we are committed to providing stability for our students and staff through the deal reached with French-language educators. In this negotiation, we advanced student priorities – including lower class sizes, enhanced special education supports, and the protection of full-day kindergarten. We look forward to delivering remaining deals for the benefit of students, parents and staff.”

The Ontario government has reached tentative agreements with OECTA, ETFO, and ETFO EW, and has two ratified agreements with CUPE and EWAO.