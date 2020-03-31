SE OPP Chapleau – Man charged after CDSA Search Warrant Executed

On March 27, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in Chapleau.
As a result of the search, officers seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The total street value of the seizure was approximately $1000.
Michael HANN, 41 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2020, in Chapleau.
