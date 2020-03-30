Monday Morning News – March 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.
Statistics (Midnight March 29) –
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Reported
1st case
|Canada
|6,320
|+665
|65
|+5
|573
|5,682
|120
|167
|2
|Jan 24
News Tidbits – Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
