Third and Fourth Algoma residents test positive for COVID-19

On the evening of Saturday March 28, Algoma Public Health received confirmation of two more Algoma residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The third Algoma resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a man in his 60s. He had travelled to a Toronto health care facility over one month ago and has since remained admitted under the care of the health professionals there. There are no exposures within Algoma related to this case.

The fourth Algoma resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a woman in her 60s, with recent travel to Florida. She developed symptoms on March 23rd, and returned to Algoma via private vehicle on March 25th. She was tested at Sault Ste. Marie’s COVID-19 assessment centre on March 26th. Since her return home and following testing, this individual has remained in self-isolation at home, with no public exposures. All close contacts have been identified and notified.

“As expected, we will keep seeing more and more people with COVID-19 in Algoma,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “In order to prevent uncontrolled person-to-person spread in our communities, all of us must act now, to do three things:

Every single person must practice physical distancing. Avoid close contact with those outside of your immediate families and stay 2 metres apart from other people at all times. All returning travellers must stay home for 14 days. Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing (shortness of breath).

As of March 28, Ontario has banned public events and social gatherings of more than five people.

To protect loved ones and those around them, Algoma residents who are feeling sick should stay home until they no longer have any symptoms.

Any Algoma resident with possible COVID-19 must stay home for 14 days.