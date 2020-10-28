Board of Health for APH appoints new Medical Officer of Health/CEO for Algoma

The Board of Health for Algoma Public Health would like to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Loo as Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the District of Algoma, effective January 1, 2021­­. Current Medical Officer of Health/CEO, Dr. Marlene Spruyt will retire at the end of the year.

Dr. Loo has served as the Associate Medical Officer of Health since August 2017.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Loo for the past few years,” said Lee Mason, board chair for Algoma Public Health. “Her experience and leadership have been resilient­ during this pandemic and we are confident her skills and expertise will serve Algoma residents and communities for years to come.”

Dr. Loo is a specialist physician in public health and preventive medicine who completed her medical and residency training at the University of Toronto. Dr. Loo is an assistant professor with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine’s public health and preventive medicine residency program, and an adjunct lecturer at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. Prior to her full-time career in public health, Dr. Loo also practised as a family physician, with a focus in addiction medicine.

“The board of health would like to thank Dr. Spruyt for delaying her retirement to help APH navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Mason.

The appointment of the new Medical Officer of Health will now be sent to the province for formal approval by the Minister of Health.