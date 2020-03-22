We are all in this together

Algoma communities and residents – please help amplify these two public health messages!

Returning Algoma travellers – Welcome home! Please stay home. Everyone in Algoma – Keep 2 metres apart! Build community immunity with social distancing.

Not everyone is connected online or to TV and radio. Returning travellers might not know what’s been happening here at home. Please help spread the word with kindness and patience.

Both messages can be easily printed and shared, with signs that can be posted.

Download package 1 – Welcome home. Stay home.

Download package 2 – Build community immunity with social distancing.

1. Are you or your friends and family returning to Algoma from vacation or other travels?

Welcome home! And please stay home. Avoid contact with others for 14 days.

This important preventive action protects your loved ones and your community, because you may have come into contact with the COVID-19 virus while travelling.

Please:

Stay home and keep your distance from others.

Do not go out in public, or go shopping, or take public transit or rideshares or cabs.

Do not have visitors, especially older adults or those with medical conditions who are more at risk of getting sick.

If you need help, reach out to family, friends, or neighbours, who can drop off groceries and necessities at your door. Sault Ste. Marie residents who need help with groceries, prescription refills, drop-offs, or other services can call 705-574-1220 (8:30am to 4:30 pm, 7 days a week) or email [email protected] The City of Elliot Lake is pleased to offer a call-in number and email for vulnerable persons in the community who are in isolation. Please call 705-849-0970 or email [email protected] , to register as a client with Age Friendly Delivers. An online registration form will be ready soon and available at the city’s website.

Monitor your health for fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

If you do develop symptoms within 14 days, stay home, take an online self-assessment, call your health provider, or call an Algoma public health nurse at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172 ext. 5404. Please do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

2. Build community immunity with social distancing.

The COVID-19 virus can only spread through direct touch or through infected droplets from coughing or sneezing.

This means we can build community immunity with social distancing and personal prevention.

Avoid direct contact (touching) with people outside of your immediate family.

Stay 2 metres (6 feet) apart from one another.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don’t touch your nose or your mouth, unless you have just washed your hands.

Avoid visiting older adults or people with medical conditions who are at high risk of severe illness.

Stay connected virtually with technology. Stay 2 metres (6 feet) apart when chatting in person.

Stay healthy and active by eating nutritious meals and take advantage of Algoma’s natural spaces – do this if you have no symptoms and can stay 2 metres (6 feet) apart from others.

Take care of your mental health. Keep a routine. Practice self-care. Take breaks from the news media. Stay connected with friends and family by phone, email or with social media.

If you are sick, stay home until you no longer have any symptoms. Sneeze or cough into your arm or sleeve.

What do we mean by community immunity?

Normally, at the individual level, each one of us can prevent many types of infections by getting immunized.

Because there isn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 yet, no single person can be immunized and become immune against COVID-19.

But at the community level, we can still prevent outbreaks from happening.

This means that, even if some members of our community become sick with COVID-19, if those who are sick self-isolate, and if all of us practice social distancing, the virus won’t be able to spread from person-to-person. So, even if there are cases of COVID-19 locally, social distancing stops their spread, and prevents more outbreaks.

More information on COVID-19.