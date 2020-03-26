Thursday Morning News – March 26

Weather – Clearing early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Statistics (March 25 – Midnight) –
Algoma District – 1
Sudbury/Manitoulin – 6
Timmins – 5
Cochrane – 1
