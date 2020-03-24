Tuesday Morning News – March 24

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight then periods of snow. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low zero.

News Tidbits – The National Post is reporting that the Ontario Energy Board will reduce electricity rates for the next forty-five days. That is great news for everyone at home.