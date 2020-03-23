WFHT – We stay at work for you, PLEASE stay home for us!

We understand that for many in our community this may be a stressful and frightening time. You may be unsure, whether you should come to the clinic or hospital if you are worried about coronavirus.

If your symptoms are mild, please stay home.

It may sound scary to not come to the hospital if you think you have the virus. However, to date there is no treatment available for coronavirus. Current medical guidance is to manage mild cases at home with acetaminophen, fluids, rest, and isolation.

Coming to the clinic or hospital with mild symptoms, can put other patients and your health care providers at risk. We want to ensure that your physicians, nurses and other health providers are able to look after you if you need them.

If you are unsure whether or not to come to the hospital, please consider taking this self assessment or calling Algoma Public Health at 1-866-892-5404, extension 5404.

We care about your health, and when you need us, we will be there for you. We ask that you please stay home, when you can, for us.

Thank you again to everyone in our community who is doing their part to slow the spread of this virus.