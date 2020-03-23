Week 10 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced!

Congratulations to Spencer Jennings! Envelope #26 was opened for Spencer and revealed the Four of Clubs.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, LDHCF Catch the Ace will be temporarily suspended. When Catch the Ace resumes, it will pick up from where we left off and continue with our Week #11. The Jackpot sits at $7,003.50!

The Foundation would like to remind everyone to be socially responsible – avoid large gatherings, keep a safe distance from others, wash your hands and if you are feeling sick, please stay home.

A special thank you to Circle K Wawa and PetroCan Wawa for selling tickets and ticket purchasers for your support.

Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of the LDHC Foundation.

Please stay tuned for any other further updates.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.