Wawa Community Food Bank – UPDATE March 23

We will be open during our usual hours: Wed Mar 25th from 2-4 pm.

Clients will be directed to enter one at a time, wash their hands, and keep a 2 meter distance from each other and our volunteers while waiting in line and inside the food bank.

Clients will be able to leave their contact info with a Wawa and Area Victims Services volunteer, to be used in the event that we move to delivery service. This information will be kept confidential and only used for delivery purposes.

Future hours and plans will be announced as the pandemic unfolds.

Many thanks to those donating for others in our community.

Keep each other safe.

Wawa Community food bank volunteers.